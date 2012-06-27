Bank Deal: ING DIRECT's "Financial Independence Day" Sale

Sure, our nation’s Independence Day is celebrated on July 4th each year, but popular online bank ING DIRECT is pre-empting that celebration with its own “Financial Independence Days” sale and bonus promotion, going on between Saturday, June 30 at 12 a.m. ET until Tuesday, July 3rd at 11:59 p.m. ET.



Here’s how to take advantage of the bonus they will be offering: go to this page during the promotion, and apply for an eligible online savings or checking account with the bank.

ING DIRECT typically offers a bonus on some accounts throughout the year, but the three-day Financial Independence Day sale is expected to offer larger-than-usual bonuses to new customers, including perhaps new customers of the bank’s ShareBuilder online brokerage account platform.

ING DIRECT, now a part of Capital One, is known for its relatively high interest rates on its online savings and checking account products. For example, at time of publication the ING DIRECT Orange Savings Account provides depositors with a 0.80% variable APY, significantly higher than the nationwide average of 0.10% APY.

