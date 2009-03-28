Bank CEOs Emerge From The White House Unscathed

The CEOs of the top American banks have emerged from the White House, and they all look relatively unscathed. No brawling it seems.



So far, all we’ve heard is Jamie Dimon saying that everyone agrees that there’s a need to do what’s right for the whole country, not just for their own institutions.

Quite a relief.

Updated: John Mack and Lloyd Blankfein are making similar points about how everyone wants to cooperate.

But they’re also talking about how they don’t expect to be big sellers into the public-private partnership. Basically saying: Weak banks? That’s not us.

For what it’s worth, the market doesn’t seem all that jazzed about the feel-good spirit. Indices are at the lows of the day.

Developing…

