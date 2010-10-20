The Body Of A Bank CEO Washes Up On A Michigan Lake Shore

Finally we have the beginnings of a resolution to the story of David Widlack, the missing CEO of a Michigan bank, who’s sudden disappearance has been haunting news reports since September.



Duck hunters discovered a body, which was later determined to be Widlak, in marshland outside of Detroit on Sunday evening, says CBS. His body was floating in shallow water at the edge of a lake.

Widlak, head of the Community Central Bank Corporation and Community Bank disappeared over one month ago.

Autopsy results indicate that drowning was the cause of death, but the circumstances remain a mystery. Police are still treating the case as a homicide.

Of course there are the rumours. Suicide is one, though friends and family have said they don’t believe that Widlak would have committed suicide.

There have also been suggestions that his death might be linked to the bank’s spiralling debt.

From The Daily Tribune:

The last time I saw him a few months ago, the bank’s stock was going down and he was hoping to get an infusion of money before a board of directors meeting,” said retired attorney Ray Glime.

And from CBS:

Business was reportedly on the decline at the Community Central Bank. According to The Detroit News, the bank had a $13 million loss the first half of this year.

And of course, there are also the typical romance-gone-wrong rumours that circulate after something like this happend, but suggestions of an affair with a co-worker seem to be baseless and were also flatly denied by Sheriff, Mark Hackel.

Here’s what we know.

The bank’s video surveillance showed Widlak leaving out of the back door of his office on September 19, where he left his car in the parking lot. There were also unconfirmed sightings at a local eatery. That was the last time he was seen alive. The next day a bank employee found his office in “disarray.”

Widlak’s body was found with a wallet, I.D and a cell phone.

Police are still trying to locate one of the banker’s registered guns.

“From the condition of his body, it’s obvious he’s been out there for a very long time,” Hackel said.

There haven’t been further reports about the state of the bank’s finances, but those are obviously what everyone’s going to be on the lookout for as more details emerge.

