The Bank CEO Who Washed Up In A Michigan Lake Was Shot "Execution Style"

More details have emerged about the death of a prominent Bank CEO who after having been missing for one month, washed up in a Michigan lake.



A second autopsy of David Widlak’s body – which was discovered by a duck hunter on Sunday – revealed that he was shot in the back of the head.

Click here to listen to the 911 call from the duck hunter who found David Widlak’s body >

The Oakland County medical examiner Dr. Dragovic, determined Widlak was shot “execution style.”

Incredibly, an initial autopsy conducted by the local medical examiner had missed the gun shot wound. Dr. Spitz of Macomb County blames antiquated equipment for missing the gun shot wound in his first examination, and also points to how badly decomposed the body was.

Widlak’s case is turning into a real-life, terrifying, murder mystery for the financial crisis era.

A former county prosecutor predicts that the case will soon become a murder investigation in which detectives will begin “scrutinizing Widlak’s activities over many months in search of patterns or aberrations.”

From The Macomb Daily:

Investigators will pore over his appointment book, phone records, travel records, financial activity, casual relationships and personal relationships… If the evidence is conclusive that the death was by execution… a potential organised crime connection should be considered..

They’ll also investigate a tip given to them by Widlak’s family, who said they had “safety concerns about a potential new investor for the bank.”

There were also suggestions that Widlak’s death was linked to his bank’s spiralling debt – the company lost $13 million in the first half of this year. And, allegations have surfaced that the banker is a former gambling addict, but were flatly denied by Widlak’s co-workers and the Sheriff.

Dr. Spitz still maintains that the new evidence does not eliminate the possibility of suicide.

Dr. Dragovich, however, is sceptical of the suicide verdict. He says that he has never seen autopsy results like this, which culminate in a suicide finding.

From The Macomb Daily:

Spitz said although it may sound odd, it “is not impossible” for the wound to have been self-inflicted. Dragovic was quoted as saying he didn’t feel it was physically possible for someone to shoot himself in the back of the head.

The former county prosecutor agrees with Dr. Dragovic:

“A fatal gunshot in the back of the head almost certainly would not be the result of a suicide or a common street crime.”

A gun owned by Widlak, which authorities had been searching for since he disappeared in late September, was found in the waters near where the body was discovered. Tests will determine if there are somone’s fingerprints besides Widlak’s on the gun.

Widlak was reported missing in September by a bank employee who found his office in disarray.

Listen to the 911 call from the duck hunter who found David Widlak’s body >

For the full story, go to the Morning Sun >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.