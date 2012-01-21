Bank By Bank, Here Are Wall Street's favourite Politicians

Photo: AP
It’s no secret that the financial industry knows how to throw its weight around in D.C., but we wanted to know who exactly was getting the most money from Wall Street (and others) in 2011-2012.Luckily, OpenSecrets.org keeps all of that information pretty organised as long as you know how to look for it. The site not only breaks down political donations by company, but also tells you how much money the company’s biggest individual donors spend and which party those donors give it to.
We put it all together for you here. You’ll see the candidates that have gotten the most money from major banks in 2011-2012 as well as how much the firm as a whole has spent on lobbying.
The politician who has gotten the most from Wall Street in 2011-2012 is by far and away Mitt Romney. You’ll see his name a lot here (and you won’t see Newt Gingrich’s).
What’s more interesting, though, are the legislators that appear farther down on the list, like Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Thomas Leppert (R, TX).
And just FYI, Goldman Sachs is the only Wall Street firm that makes it into the top 10 of OpenSecrets.org’s all-time heavy hitters list. They come in at #7 with $36.34 million given.
Total money spent on lobbying: $3.2 million
Political candidates who've gotten the most money 2011-2012:
- Mitt Romney (R, Presidential Candidate) --$367,200
- Kirsten Gillibrand (D, NY Senator) -- $52,000
- Marco Rubio (R, FL Senator) -- $51,000
- Barack Obama (D, President) --$50,125
- Scott Brown (R, MA Senator) --$46,150
Total money spent on lobbying: $2.25 million
Political candidates who've gotten the most money 2011-2012:
- Mitt Romney (R, Presidential Candidate) --$199,800
- Barack Obama (D, President) --$33,175
- Kirsten Gillibrand (D, NY Senator) -- $33,075
- Tim Pawlenty (R, Presidential Candidate) --$31,715
- Debbie Stabenow (D, MI Senator) -- $24,750
Total money spent on lobbying: $2.21 million
Political candidates who've gotten the most money 2011-2012:
- Mitt Romney (R, Presidential Candidate) --$126,500
- Barack Obama (D, President) --$39,024
- Ed Royce (R, CA Representative) --$17,400
- Tim Pawlenty (R, Presidential Candidate) -- $15,250
- Eric Cantor (R, VA Representative) -- $13,500
Total money spent on lobbying: $3.2 million
Political candidates who've gotten the most money 2011-2012:
- Mitt Romney (R, Presidential Candidate) --$367,200
- Barack Obama (D, President)-- $33,075
- Kirsten Gillibrand (D, NY Senator) -- $30,500
- Bob Corker -- (R, TN Senator) $15,700
- Tim Pawlenty (R, Presidential Candidate) --$12,250
Total money spent on lobbying: $4.1 million
Political candidates who've gotten the most money 2011-2012:
- Mitt Romney (R, Presidential Candidate) --$57,050
- Barack Obama (D, President) --$36,887
- Mark Warner (D, VA Senator) -- $36,500
- Dave Camp (R, MI Representative)--$23,000
- Kirsten Gillibrand (D, NY Senator) -- $18,000
Total money spent on lobbying: $1.37 million
Political candidates who've gotten the most money 2011-2012:
- Mitt Romney (R, Presidential Candidate) --$203,750
- John Boehner (D, NY Senator) -- $18,500
- Barack Obama (D, President) -- $15,807
- Nan Hayworth (R, NY Representative) --$13,500
- Steny Hoyer (D, MD Senator) -- $12,250
Total money spent on lobbying: $5.8 million
Political candidates who've gotten the most money 2011-2012:
- Mitt Romney (R, Presidential Candidate) -- $112,250
- Mark Warner (D, VA Senator) -- $79,150
- Bob Corker (R, TN Senator) --$56,750
- Barack Obama (D, President) -- $37,689
- Jon Tester (R, MT Senator) --$34,000
Total money spent on lobbying: $1.22 million
Political candidates who've gotten the most money 2011-2012:
- Mitt Romney (R, Presidential Candidate)-- $52,000
- Ben Cardin (D, MD Senator) --$50,125
- Rick Perry (Presidential Candidate) --$47,800
- Orrin Hatch (R, UT Senator) --$46,150
- Thomas Leppert (R, TX Senator) -- $35,500
Total money spent on lobbying: 0
Political candidates who've gotten the most money 2011-2012:
- Bill Nelson (D, FL Senator) --$5,000
- Olympia Snowe (R, Senator ME) --$1,000
- Jon Tester (D, MT Senator) -- $1,000
- Jan Schakowsky (D, IL Representative) -- $750
--
Total money spent on lobbying: $2.23 million
Political candidates who've gotten the most money 2011-2012:
- Barack Obama (D, President) --$32,514
- Mitt Romney (R, Presidential Candidate) -- $29.500
- Thomas Leppert (R, TX Senator) --$16,500
- Michael McCaul (R, TX Representative) -- $15,500
- Robert Aderholt (R, AL Representative) --$10,000
Total money spent on lobbying: $2.12 million
Political candidates who've gotten the most money 2011-2012:
- Mitt Romney (Presidential Candidate) -- $118,250
- Scott Brown (R, MA Senator) -- $14,500
- James Renacci (R, OH Representative) -- $14,000
- William Flores (R, TX Representative) --$12,500
- Paul Ryan (R, WI Representative) -- $11,000
Total money spent on lobbying: 0
Political candidates who've gotten the most money 2011-2012:
- Robert Menendez (D, NJ Senator) -- $19,600
- Dave Camp (R, MI Representative) -- $12,000
- Mitt Romney (R, Presidential Candidate) -- $8,700
- Ed Royce (R, CA Representative) -- $6,000
- John Boehner (R, OH Representative) -- $5,000
Total money spent on lobbying: $4 million
Political candidates who've gotten the most money 2011-2012:
- Frank Lucas (R, OK Representative) $6,500
- Spencer Bachus (R, AL Representative) --$5,000
- John Ensign (R, NV Senator) -- $5,000
- Barney Frank (D, MA Representative) -- $5,000
- Scott Garrett (R, NJ Representative) -- $5,000
