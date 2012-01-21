Bank By Bank, Here Are Wall Street's favourite Politicians

Photo: AP

It’s no secret that the financial industry knows how to throw its weight around in D.C., but we wanted to know who exactly was getting the most money from Wall Street (and others) in 2011-2012.Luckily, OpenSecrets.org keeps all of that information pretty organised as long as you know how to look for it. The site not only breaks down political donations by company, but also tells you how much money the company’s biggest individual donors spend and which party those donors give it to.



We put it all together for you here. You’ll see the candidates that have gotten the most money from major banks in 2011-2012 as well as how much the firm as a whole has spent on lobbying.

The politician who has gotten the most from Wall Street in 2011-2012 is by far and away Mitt Romney. You’ll see his name a lot here (and you won’t see Newt Gingrich’s).

What’s more interesting, though, are the legislators that appear farther down on the list, like Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Thomas Leppert (R, TX).

And just FYI, Goldman Sachs is the only Wall Street firm that makes it into the top 10 of OpenSecrets.org’s all-time heavy hitters list. They come in at #7 with $36.34 million given.

