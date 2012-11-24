Huge Bank Buys 8,500 iPads—Chooses Apple Over Microsoft At Employees' Insistence

Apple still hasn’t made much of a commitment to selling into and serving big companies, at least relative to traditional corporate IT vendors like Microsoft, but Apple’s products continue to sell themselves.



British bank Barclays just placed an order for 8,500 iPads for its branch network, Matt Brian of The Next Web reports. This is believed to be the largest single order placed in the UK.

The company says it reviewed other tablet options but went with iPad because its employees insisted on it.

The bank wants to use an app called “Mortgage Brain” that was developed by a bank consortium and will allow branch employees to better serve customers.

The IR reseller who handled the iPad order says that it is seeing “increased uptake” of Apple products among other corporate clients. Apple has often talked about the “consumerization of the enterprise,” in which employees drive corporate purchases, as being a key trend driving its business. This trend shows no signs of slowing.

That such a large order was placed for iPads on the heels of the launch of Microsoft’s Surface tablet and Windows 8 doesn’t bode well for Microsoft. Microsoft now finally has a tablet in market, so when customers choose Apple or Android equipment, it’s no longer simply a matter of Microsoft not having a product to sell.

Read more at The Next Web >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.