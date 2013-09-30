Bank Bosses Mike Smith And Ian Narev Are Going To Jakarta With Tony Abbott

ANZ boss Mike Smith. File photo / Getty

CBA boss Ian Narev and ANZ chief executive Mike Smith are among the business leaders accompanying Prime Minister Tony Abbott this week as he embarks on his first official visit since winning the election.

The prime minister has assembled a delegation of Australian business leaders, which also includes Macquarie’s Nicholas Moore and Leighton’s Hamish Tyrwhitt to travel with him to Indonesia, where he will meet with President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono.

The 15-person group, according to News Corp Australia also includes AACo chairman Don McGauchie, Leighton’s Hamish Tyrwhitt, and Paul O’Malley of BlueScope.

Read more here.

Now read: Tony Abbott Leaves For Jakarta Today After The New Government’s First Boat Tragedy



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.