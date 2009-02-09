Bank Bailout Postponed By A Day

You’ll have to wait one more day to find out how badly you’re going to get hosed in order to prop up the zombie banks. The new scheme will be unveiled Tuesday, so as not to distract from the ongoing stimulus debate, which has yet to be fully resolved.



Will they keep pushing it back as long as there are lingering questions surrounding the stimulus?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.