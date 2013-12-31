This Giant Replica Of China's Largest Bank Is Made Completely From Ice

Workers in Harbin, China are gearing up for the city’s 30th annual Harbin Ice and Snow Festival, a massive installation of sculptures and buildings made from ice.

The festival officially begins January 5th. According to organisers, nearly 10,000 workers will build the palatial structures, using some 180,000 square meters of ice and 150,000 square meters of snow, according to Reuters.

Among other structures being prepared for this year’s festival, one ice fortress appears to emulate a branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the nation’s largest bank, according to Quartz.

For reference, here’s the ICBC building in Tianjin. The logo on the ice structure is spot-on:

Expect to see some other incredible art at the festival, which utilizes lasers and ice lanterns to make the ice sculptures glow at night.

Here’s another one of the newly constructed buildings, still surrounded by scaffolding:

Thousands of workers are still putting the finishing touches on the sculptures, some of which are made of snow.

And some don’t resemble buildings at all:

REUTERS/Sheng Li Visitors walk past a giant snow sculpture ahead of the 30th Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province December 28, 2013.

