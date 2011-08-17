Warning Sign In Europe, As Bank Approaches ECB To Buy Dollars

Photo: Images_of_money on Flickr

A bank approached the European Central Bank to borrow dollars in violation of a major lending taboo, according to FT Alphaville.Banks systematically approach the ECB to temporarily borrow euros, but avoid asking for dollars unless pressed to find a reasonable borrowing rate.



The bank — not named in the FT Alphaville report — borrowed $50 million for seven days at a rate of 110bps.

This could be a sign of increasing funding pressures in a budding credit crunch in the euro zone. This follows a Reuters report last week that an Asian bank cut credit lines to French banks.

