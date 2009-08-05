Banks New Kinder, Gentler Marketing Pitch: No More King Kong, Bring On Kindergarten

Banks are increasingly trying to develop a more gentle, grandfatherly, just helping you hold on to your cash appeal.



Copyranter points to an amusing – and telling – example from banking giant Banco Santander. The new add shows a big-eyed little girl smiling into the camera while clutching the leg of an unseen man.

Save me, Daddy!

Of course, maybe current events have Banco Santander looking for comfort – it had to return $235 million withdrawn from its Madoff accounts shortly before Bernie’s arrest.

Either way, it’s a bit of a change from their 2007 ad campaign, which featured King Kong standing menacingly over New York.

As we learned from Goldman today, everyone wants to be on top of the world, but they just don’t want you to know about it.

