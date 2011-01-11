Raw Footage Of The Inflation And Stock Market Riots In Bangladesh

Earlier we mentioned the violent riots in Bangladesh falling a stunning 9% collapse in the Dhaka stock exchange in Bangladesh.



In addition to the stock market collapse, the country is currently being wracked by devastating food inflation.

Via Russia Today, here’s some remarkable footage of the riot, though before you watch that, we wanted to pull out this from just to show what the front of the Dhaka Stock Exchange looks like:

And here’s the video:



