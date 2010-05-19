Shocking Pictures Of The Last Six Hours In Bangkok

Gus Lubin
thairiot3

Photo: phatrsamon on twitter

Our colleague Vincent Fernando is tweeting from a warzone in Bangkok.The situation in Thailand deteriorated further today after the army assaulted the protestors’ central Bangkok encampment. Despite the fact that key protest leaders eventually surrendered peacefully to the police, and called for an end to their protest, angered protesters at their camp site, throughout Bangkok, and also some rural provinces, broke out into riots regardless.

Around now, the army is imposing a curfew. The chaos may or may not calm down overnight.

markmackinnon on twitter

Sniper threat.

Michael Yon on Facebook

Thai soldiers are in complete control of Lumpini park.

Michael Yon on Facebook

He just announced to crowd he would surrender to police RT @Saksith: Jatuporn now on stage

Saksith on twitter

I hear explosions now. Praying for Thai people.

Michael Yon on Facebook

Fire at Bangkok's Chidlom skytrain station. Heavy gunfire.

markmackinnon on twitter

'Everything is live fire.' (@michael_yon)

Michael Yon on Facebook

Here's a rough idea of the Klong Toei rally's crowd strength. Keep in mind it goes deeper than this.

BKKApologist on twitter

Large plume of smoke rising over Lad Phrao in the direction of Big C Lad Phrao

jfxberns on twitter

The asoke area we described earlier RT @lindavanderwijk: @terryfrd fire at asoke, two buses parked on intersection

lindavanderwijk on twitter

Almost deserted. Rajprasong main Red stage. Now.

markmackinnon on twitter

The Stock Exchange is ablaze. Flames twice as bad since I've uploaded this.

BKKApologist on twitter

เสื้อแดงขอนแก่นเลวที่สุดมันเผาศาลากลางบ้านมันเองจะ ทำงัยดีโมโหมาก

Thunnicha on twitter

Stock exchange bldg fire getting worse

iamKratae on twitter

Bangkok ablaze RT @Michael_Yon: Bangkok now.

Michael Yon on Facebook

Smoke from the fire at bangkok bank end of Suk 26 opposite carrefour rama4

surachets on twitter

Completely burnt out area

tobadisorn on twitter

Red Shirts gather abandoned food in anticipation of long stay in Wat Patum temple

markmackinnon on twitter

livepic central world in flames;

vaitor on twitter

Wild pic of smoke pouring out of an area of Bangkok

Michael Yon on Facebook

More on central world burning down. This is a huge office/mall/hotel complex. RT @vaitor: livepic central world

vaitor on twitter

Burnt out Kasikorn bank building

veen_NT on twitter

phatrsamon on twitter

Hit by a grenade.

up-country riot in NEThailand RT @Saksith: Chaotic scenes from Udon Thani as protesters storm city hall

gh2man2 on youtube

