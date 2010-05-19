Shocking Pictures Of The Last Six Hours In Bangkok

Photo: phatrsamon on twitter

Our colleague Vincent Fernando is tweeting from a warzone in Bangkok.The situation in Thailand deteriorated further today after the army assaulted the protestors’ central Bangkok encampment. Despite the fact that key protest leaders eventually surrendered peacefully to the police, and called for an end to their protest, angered protesters at their camp site, throughout Bangkok, and also some rural provinces, broke out into riots regardless.



Around now, the army is imposing a curfew. The chaos may or may not calm down overnight.

