Shocking Pictures Of The Last Six Hours In Bangkok

Our colleague Vincent Fernando is tweeting from a warzone in Bangkok.The situation in Thailand deteriorated further today after the army assaulted the protestors’ central Bangkok encampment. Despite the fact that key protest leaders eventually surrendered peacefully to the police, and called for an end to their protest, angered protesters at their camp site, throughout Bangkok, and also some rural provinces, broke out into riots regardless.
Around now, the army is imposing a curfew. The chaos may or may not calm down overnight.
Here's a rough idea of the Klong Toei rally's crowd strength. Keep in mind it goes deeper than this.
The asoke area we described earlier RT @lindavanderwijk: @terryfrd fire at asoke, two buses parked on intersection
More on central world burning down. This is a huge office/mall/hotel complex. RT @vaitor: livepic central world
up-country riot in NEThailand RT @Saksith: Chaotic scenes from Udon Thani as protesters storm city hall
