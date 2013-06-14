It's Plain To See Why Bangkok Is The New #1 City For Tourists

This year, Bangkok will become the most popular city for tourists, beating out perennial favourites like London and Paris.



The Thai capital is expecting 15.98 million international arrivals this year, according to the Global Destination Cities Index forecast.

So what is luring in those millions of tourists?

With its centuries-old-temples, modern nightlife and restaurants, and incredible food, Bangkok is one of the most dynamic and exciting cities in the world.

