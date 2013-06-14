It's Plain To See Why Bangkok Is The New #1 City For Tourists

This year, Bangkok will become the most popular city for tourists, beating out perennial favourites like London and Paris.
The Thai capital is expecting 15.98 million international arrivals this year, according to the Global Destination Cities Index forecast.
So what is luring in those millions of tourists?
With its centuries-old-temples, modern nightlife and restaurants, and incredible food, Bangkok is one of the most dynamic and exciting cities in the world.
And women sell piles of fresh fruits and vegetables in floating markets on the river. There are several floating markets around Bangkok.
Most tourists start at the Grand Palace, which has been the official residence of the Thai royal family since it was built in 1782. It's also the seat of the administrative government.
Inside the Grand Palace complex, there are several iconic temples and constructions, including the Temple of the Emerald Buddha (Wat Phra Kaeo).
The Marble Temple is another iconic attraction in Bangkok. It's a perfect example of Thai architecture, with its high gables, stepped roof, and elaborate details.
Thailand is incredibly popular with backpackers, who stay in hostels and budget hotels around Kaosan Road.
Many of these high-end hotels have awesome rooftop bars, like the Banyan Tree Bangkok, which has the Vertigo and Moon Bar on the 68th floor.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.