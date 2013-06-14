It's Plain To See Why Bangkok Is The New #1 City For Tourists

Jennifer Polland
Thai sculpture from Grand Palace complex in Bangkok

This year, Bangkok will become the most popular city for tourists, beating out perennial favourites like London and Paris.

The Thai capital is expecting 15.98 million international arrivals this year, according to the Global Destination Cities Index forecast.

So what is luring in those millions of tourists?

With its centuries-old-temples, modern nightlife and restaurants, and incredible food, Bangkok is one of the most dynamic and exciting cities in the world.

Bangkok is a bustling metropolis with about 8.3 million people.

It's a vibrant city of dizzying skyscrapers, giant shopping malls, and frenetic traffic.

There are millions of motorbikes and cars on Bangkok's streets.

While tuk-tuks line up to take pedestrians around the city.

But the city feels much calmer when you explore it by river boat.

The Temple of Dawn (Wat Arun) is located right on the Chao Phraya River.

And women sell piles of fresh fruits and vegetables in floating markets on the river. There are several floating markets around Bangkok.

Most tourists start at the Grand Palace, which has been the official residence of the Thai royal family since it was built in 1782. It's also the seat of the administrative government.

Inside the Grand Palace complex, there are several iconic temples and constructions, including the Temple of the Emerald Buddha (Wat Phra Kaeo).

The architecture and sculptures inside the complex are incredibly ornate.

The Marble Temple is another iconic attraction in Bangkok. It's a perfect example of Thai architecture, with its high gables, stepped roof, and elaborate details.

Thailand is incredibly popular with backpackers, who stay in hostels and budget hotels around Kaosan Road.

But it's also home to much higher-end hotels, like the Shangri-La Hotel.

Many of these high-end hotels have awesome rooftop bars, like the Banyan Tree Bangkok, which has the Vertigo and Moon Bar on the 68th floor.

Of course getting a massage is part of any requisite visit to Bangkok.

Adventurous spa-goers may want to a fish spa, where tiny fish nibble at the dead skin on your feet.

Street food is a huge part of the culture in Bangkok.

You can buy everything from grilled meats to hot noodle dishes, like Pad Thai, on the street.

There's also a seedier side to Bangkok: the Red Light District.

Now see what's happening in another Asian city.

Take A Walk Around Singapore's Hot New Hipster neighbourhood >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.