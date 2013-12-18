This Bangkok Mall Is The World's Most Instagrammed Place [PHOTOS]

A mall in Bangkok, Thailand beat out Times Square and Disneyland to claim the title of the world’s most Instagrammed place in 2013.

Siam Paragon mall claims to have more than 100,000 visitors a day, according to the Associated Press. And Thailand is one of the world’s biggest users of social media.

Check out some of the Siam Paragon Instagrams below:

Also making appearances on Instagram’s most popular locations list in 2013 are the Bellagio fountains in Las Vegas, Staples Center in Los Angeles, and Central Park in New York City.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.