Colin Hodge, founder of “Bang With Friends,” now relaunched as “Down,” and Alexandra Chong, founder of women-only men rating app Lulu, talk about what it’s like to manage controversial sex apps during a panel at Business Insider‘s Startup 2013. Click for sound.

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Produced by Kamelia Angelova, Alana Kakoyiannis and Will Wei

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.