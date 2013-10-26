TIME TO GET DOWN: Casual-Sex App 'Bang With Friends' Is Back

After being punted from the App Store, casual-sex app

Bang With Friends is re-launching todayon Android devices under a new name, “Down.”

Next week, the beta version of Down will be available in the App Store for iPhone users as well. Co-founder Colin Hodge announced the news on stage at Business Insider’s Startup 2013 conference Friday afternoon. It currently has more than 1 million users.

“We chose DOWN to represent the simple, natural way that our generation dates, without alienating people who may not want an app that says ‘bang’ but are totally down otherwise,” co-founder Colin Hodge said in a release.

Down pretty much works the same way as before. The app has a new interface that the founders call “damn sexy.” It looks and feels a bit more like Tinder and also includes a similar chat component. Down pulls in Facebook profile pictures and lets people simply say if they’d like to have a sexual encounter with the person or not.

In addition to seeing faces they’re currently friends with on Facebook, Down now lets people size up friends of friends on Facebook too. You also can opt to take people on dates, if you’d rather not skip straight to the sheets.

Here’s what Down looks like. And here’s the link if you’re down to download it.

DOWN You can now view friends of friends on Down too.

DOWN If not, you can always get down.

DOWN If you’d rather date someone first, you can make that intention known.

DOWN If two people are both ‘down,’ they’ll be allowed to chat in the app.

