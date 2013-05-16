The Mysterious Founders Of 'Bang With Friends' Have Finally Revealed Themselves

ScreenshotBang With Friends is the notorious Facebook app that lets you anonymously identify which friends you’d like to – ahem – get familiar with. Then it lets you know if the feeling is mutual.



The founders have stayed way under the radar for some time, but their names are revealed in this BetaBeat article (hat tip to Seth Fiegerman).

Meet Omri Mor and Colin Hodge, entrepreneurs from the Pacific Northwest.

Mor heads up a company called ZIIBRA, a monetization platform that helps entities “build recurring revenue offerings by selling subscription packages” of exclusive goods.

Hodge is the founder at HeardAboutYou, an unlaunched dating site described as “LinkedIn for lovin’.”

Mystery solved! If you want to get started on Bang With Friends, head right over here.

