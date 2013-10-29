How 'Bang With Friends' Co-Founder Colin Hodge Almost Got Arrested At The Apple Headquarters

Colin Hodge, co-founder of the controversial sex app “Bang With Friends” — now relaunched as “Down” — tells the story of how he got kicked out of Apple’s headquarters after his app was banned from the App Store. Hodge shared this anecdote during a panel at Business Insider‘s Startup 2013 last week. Click for sound.
Produced by Kamelia Angelova, Alana Kakoyiannis, and Will Wei.
