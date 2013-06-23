Bang With Friends CEO Colin Hodge Talks About His Company's Viral Success

Bang With Friends is a self-explanatory app that’s racked up 1.1 million users in just five months.



Despite its huge growth and success, Bang With Friend’s iPhone app was recently kicked out of Apple’s App Store.

Colin Hodge is the CEO and co-founder of Bang With Friends, he recently sat down and spoke with us about the origins of Bang With Friends and what he’s doing to get back into Apple’s App Store:



Produced by Business Insider Video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.