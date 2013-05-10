Bang With Friends Goes Mobile With Apps For iPhone And Android

Bang With Friends (BWF), the social network that helps enable sexual encounters with your Facebook friends, released new apps for iPhone and Android this week.



Now users of the popular service can see who’s “down to bang” on the go. New to the app also adds ability to hang out with a friend first instead of explicitly expressing an interest to “bang.” Also exclusive to the mobile app is the option to “undo a bang” if you’re “too drunk and selected the wrong friend.”

BWF

Similar to popular dating app Tinder, BWF’s new interface makes it easy to swipe up to hang out and swipe down to “bang.”

BWF now has more than 900,000 members after just 90 days and has matched 200,000 couples, further solidifying “friends with benefits” everywhere. The startup is raising about $1 Million to further its cause.

BWF stresses that the website and apps are all about honest intentions and “cutting through the bull—-” of traditional courting.

You can download the app for free on Android and iPhone.

