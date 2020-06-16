9 of the best moments from BTS' energetic and intimate virtual concert 'Bang Bang Con: The Live'

Jo Soo-jung/Newsis via AP BTS’ newest album ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ was released on February 21, 2020.

Korean septet BTS recently performed “Bang Bang Con: The Live,” a live virtual concert following two weeks celebrating the group’s seventh anniversary.

The concert drew in over 750,000 concurrent viewers across 107 countries, according to Big Hit Entertainment.

Throughout the concert, BTS performed songs both old and new, showing off never-before-seen acts and virtually interacting with fans.

On June 15, all seven members of BTS – that’s RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook – took the virtual stage with thousands of ARMYs (BTS fans) from around the world as their audience at “Bang Bang Con: The Live.” In a live concert that, according to Big Hit Entertainment, reached a peak of 756,000 concurrent viewers across 107 countries (and that’s just legal streams), the group sang, danced, and laughed their way through a set list that brought together familiar tracks as well as brand new performances.

Following two weeks of celebrations for the group’s seventh anniversary, known as BTS Festa, “Bang Bang Con: The Live” was also a successor to the group’s April online event “Bang Bang Con,” a free stream of previously recorded BTS concerts that brought fans together online over the course of two days. Like many other artists, BTS’ “Map of the Soul” tour was cancelled due to the pandemic, but it’s worth noting that ARMY celebrated the tour anyways with a #ConcertForBTS project to mark what would have been the first day of the tour with covers, concert videos, and art.

“Bang Bang Con: The Live” was a lighthearted, intimate experience that featured just as many fun moments of the seven members clowning around as performing intricate new choreography on the stage. Bringing back old favourites interspersed with never-before-seen performances, here are nine of the best moments from the concert to relive to your heart’s content.

BTS performed “Just One Day” as well as other familiar tracks



One of the singles off of BTS’ “Skool Love Affair,” “Just One Day” is known for its steady groove and chair-based choreography. It’s not one that BTS pulls out too often (although the group did perform the song without choreography back in 2019 as part of an Armypedia “talk show”), so its reappearance in during “Bang Bang Con: The Live” – chair choreography and all – was a welcome one.

The group also brought out other tracks from 2015 and earlier, kicking off the show with “Dope” and performing other favourites like “Boyz With Fun” and “Like.” While “Dope” has made appearances on some of the group’s recent tour set lists, the other tracks aren’t quite as frequently seen.

RM and Suga’s “Respect” choreography

While BTS held off on performing some of their newer tracks like “Map of the Soul: 7” title track “ON,” they did show off performances from each of the sub-units with songs featured in the “Map of the Soul” albums.

RM and Suga performed “Respect,” an energetic hip-hop track that sees the duo tossing lines back and forth while totally vibing on stage. The performance, which featured a bright rainbow background and some killer fits, was one of the most energetic of the night. The highlight, however, was RM and Suga’s choreography, which as @jhoiemin pointed out on Twitter, had already been previously revealed out of context.

LOOK AT NAMGI ALL GIGGLY AND HAPPY WITH RESPECT CHOREO#BangBangConTheLive pic.twitter.com/5kHnZeCjIU — ★⁷ (@novabangtan) June 14, 2020

Jin, Jungkook, and J-Hope’s performance of “Jamais Vu”



This wistful ballad off of the group’s 2019 “Map of the Soul: Persona” had a performance to match. It featured the sub-unit comprised of oldest member Jin, youngest member Jungkook, and rapper J-Hope walking up and down a staircase that spotlighted each of them at its peak at various points throughout the song.

During the song’s final chorus, vocalists Jin and Jungkook sang the refrain with J-Hope at the stairs’ peak, singing a soulful line under the others’ high notes.

BRO HOSEOK’S VOCALS IN JAMAIS VU IS SO FKINGG BEAUTIFUL I LITERALLY GOT GOOSEBUMPS ???????? pic.twitter.com/oX47YBoyuV — chie⁷ (@pjmsmiley) June 15, 2020

Jimin and V comparing pinkies and holding hands during “Friends”

It’s no secret that Jimin and V – rather, Vmin – are one of the closest pairs in BTS. Their subunit song, “Friends,” is a testament to their friendship, and the goofy intimacy of the performance accentuated the message. Throughout the performance, the pair compared pinkies (Jimin’s is famously much smaller), held hands, and made a nod to the infamous “dumpling incident,” which they reference in the lyrics of the song as well.

i still can't seem to wrap my head around the fact that vmin performed friends live wearing their high school uniforms, compared their pinky fingers, held hands while they sing about being soulmates and then left with a skit about the dumpling incident. pic.twitter.com/nz5yTiPCUu — rai⁷ (@kimvanadium) June 14, 2020

Previews of upcoming “Map of the Soul” tour performances



While BTS performed a few tracks off of “Map of the Soul: 7,” there were plenty that still remain unseen, like title track “ON” or the members’ solo tracks. BTS did, however, preview two other tracks off of the album: the rap line’s “UGH!” and the vocal line’s “00:00 (Zero O’Clock).” While we didn’t get to see the full version of either, we did get some killer “UGH!” choreo from Jimin as well as a heartfelt rendition of part of “00:00 (Zero O’Clock).”

A performance of “Boy With Luv,” featuring light-up umbrellas



Audiences are no stranger to BTS’ bubbly pop track “Boy With Luv,” which the group performed for the first time live on “Saturday Night Live” in April 2019. The group’s recent performance of the song, however, featured a remix with slightly tweaked chord progressions and a whole set of new choreography that featured glowing umbrellas. The group performed the song with a full colour-changing backdrop made out of ARMY Bombs, the fandom’s light stick.

A performance of “Go Go” with a different costume vibe



Towards the end of the show, BTS dove back into some of their late 2010s favourites, including 2017 “Love Yourself: Her” track “Go Go.” A fan-favourite song about blowing your money, BTS promoted the track in 2017 while wearing a variety of colourful outfits that matched its playful vibe. While this isn’t the first time that they have performed “Go Go” in ensembles other than bright hoodies, beanies, and overalls, it’s always a bit of a (very welcome!) shock.

The giant “Anpanman” ARMY Bomb



BTS performed energetic, 2018 superhero-themed track “Anpanman” towards the end of the show as well. “Anpanman” performances are always a good time – a tour version of the song notably featured a bouncy castle – but this one included a giant, flying ARMY Bomb with a face and arms. It’s adorable. Look at its eyebrows.

NOOOOO LOOK AT THE HUGE ANPANMAN ARMY BOMB pic.twitter.com/AQFznT1umz — maryam⁷ (@rkivesyoongi) June 14, 2020

BTS doing their own fanchant

While “Bang Bang Con: The Live” was by far a success that brought BTS and ARMY closer together, distance meant that some of the key facets of the concert experience were missing. That included fanchants, the chief means of audience participation with K-pop songs in which fans chant the group members’ names. In the absence of ARMY, BTS did their own fanchant as the ARMY Bomb stage lit up with the message, “BTS [heart] ARMY.”

KIM NAMJOON! KIM SEOKJIN! MIN YOONGI! JUNG HOSEOK! PARK JIMIN! KIM TAEHYUNG! JEON JUNGKOOK! BTS!!!!! pic.twitter.com/v8OPlRgpK1 — andrea ♡s bts⁷ (@blackxagustd) June 14, 2020

