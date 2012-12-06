Christopher Nolan Was Initially Horrified By The Idea Of Bane In 'The Dark Knight Rises'

Christopher Nolan’s version of Bane became resembles a mercenary.

Photo: Facebook / Warner Bros.

For the last week, we’ve been going through the special features on “The Dark Knight Rises” Blu-ray combo pack.Turns out Bane almost wasn’t the villain in the third film.



When story co-writer David S. Goyer shared the idea with Nolan he had to convince the director Bane was the right character from Batman’s rogue gallery for the final film.

“I first brought up Bane, I think Chris was initially horrified. And I said, ‘Hold on, hold on, hold on. This will be the Nolan version of Bane,'” said Goyer. “He’s a creepy, very physical character. Somebody who’s been physically distorted. I think Chris liked that.”

Instead, Goyer has previously said Warner Bros. considered Leonardo DiCaprio – another “Inception” alumn – as the Riddler.

So, what did Nolan initially have against Bane?

The director wasn’t impressed by his comic book rendition.

“His appearance in the comics is very fanciful and wouldn’t work, in my opinion, in our world at all,” said Nolan.

Photo: Warner Bros. / BTAS screencap

Photo: DC / Knightfall

Instead, Nolan modelled his final version of Bane around a mercenary since as it was important to him that the villain be both a physical force and a militaristic one.

Check out more items from “The Dark Knight Rises” special features:

Early concept art for what Bane could have looked like >

How Tom Hardy perfected Bane’s voice >

All the special features on TDKR Blu-ray disc >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.