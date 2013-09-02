13 Bands That Have Been Together Since High School

Very few people can say that their entire careers were defined by their friends in high school, but these bands can.
See which artists have been working on their craft together since before they were legal.
U2 was formed in Dublin, Ireland, in 1976, after Larry Mullen, Jr. posted a note to the Mount Temple Comprehensive School message board inquiring about starting a band.
They were first known as Feedback, then The Hype, and finally, with the departure of older member Dik Evans, U2.
On a Friday, the band that would eventually become Radiohead, formed in 1985 after meeting at Abingdon School in Oxfordshire, England.
Though the band members went to different universities, they continued to rehearse on weekends and holidays, and post-graduation signed a six-album deal with EMI in 1991.
The members of Live, best known for their 1995 alternative rock hit 'Lightning Crashes,' first came together for a middle school talent show in York, Pennsylvania.
They tried out the band names First Aid, Club Fungus, Paisley Blues, Action Front, Body Odor Front, and Public Affection before finally recording their 1991 EP Four Songs under the name Live.
Lead singer Ed Kowalczyk left the band in 2009.
Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt were students at Pinole Valley High School in Pinole, California when they formed the band Sweet Children together with John Kiffmeyer in 1987.
A year after they changed their band name to Green Day in 1989, Kiffmeyer left the band to go to college and Tré Cool joined.
Silverchair was formed in 1992 as Innocent Criminals at Newcastle High School in Newcaste, New South Wales, Australia.
They hit their big break just two years later with the single 'Tomorrow,' when lead singer Daniel Johns was 15.
In 1995, when the Madden brothers Joel and Benji were 16, they started their first band.
It didn't work out, but they recruited other musicians from La Plata High School and Severna Park High School in Maryland to form Good Charlotte, which developed a reputation for its live shows by the late '90s.
Rush's Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee first started playing together in 1968, when they were high school classmates in Ontario, Canada.
Drummer Neil Peart joined the band six years later, finalising the lineup.
The Cataracs' Niles Hollowell-Dhar and David Benjamin Singer-Vine came together at Berkeley High School in Berkeley, California, in 2003.
In 2012, however, David left the group, although Niles still performs and records as The Cataracs.
Nathan Morris founded a singing group called Unique Attraction at the Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts in 1985, eventually renaming themselves Boyz II Men after settling on a permanent lineup in 1988.
The band that eventually became The Faint, Norman Bailer, formed in 1994 in Omaha, Nebraska, and released their first album the following year.
The band's Todd Fink, Clark Baechle, Dapose, and Jacob Thiele were all classmates at Westside High School.
Andrew Farriss and Michael Hutchence were classmates at Davidson High School in Sydney, Australia when they started playing together in 1977.
They launched as INXS two years later, and by 1980 had nabbed an independent record deal.
Tragically, Hutchence committed suicide in 1998, but the band has continued to tour with different singers in the past several years.
Offspring's Dexter Holland and Greg Kriesel met on the cross-country team at their California high school.
They were inspired to start a band after attending a Social Distortion show in 1984, and founded Manic Subsidal, which would eventually become the group that produced 'Pretty Fly for a White Guy.'
Brothers Wes and Keaton Stromberg have been working on music together since they were little, but turned to one of their Sequim, Washington pals, Drew Chadwick, to round out their reggae-influenced band Emblem3.
They've been known to give shout outs to Sequim High School in interviews, though they're now based in California.
