The Designer Behind Facebook's Sexy Offices Built A Killer New Home For This Music Startup

Design firm O+A seems to have the golden touch.It’s the firm Facebook, Square and dozens of other high-profile technology companies have hired to design offices.



Now they’re designing the layout for the new offices of BandPage, one of Facebook’s top music apps.

BandPage gives artists a way to quickly build a fan page for their band. Half of the top 250 most-liked bands on Facebook use it, and it’s enlisted more than 500,000 artists.

The whole office has a very music-centric vibe to it. There are windows everywhere and wide open spaces.

Best of all, it has fantastic acoustics to go with it. Just like you’d expect for a music-centric company.

