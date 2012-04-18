The Designer Behind Facebook's Sexy Offices Built A Killer New Home For This Music Startup

Photo: Business Insider / Matthew Lynley
Design firm O+A seems to have the golden touch.It’s the firm Facebook, Square and dozens of other high-profile technology companies have hired to design offices.
Now they’re designing the layout for the new offices of BandPage, one of Facebook’s top music apps.
BandPage gives artists a way to quickly build a fan page for their band. Half of the top 250 most-liked bands on Facebook use it, and it’s enlisted more than 500,000 artists.
The whole office has a very music-centric vibe to it. There are windows everywhere and wide open spaces.
Best of all, it has fantastic acoustics to go with it. Just like you’d expect for a music-centric company.
These phone booths were installed because employees kept having to run to the restroom to have a phone call in private.
There are windows surrounding all four sides — and you can see the bay out of the southern-facing windows.
The CEO has an account with Amazon, which all the employees can access and use to order a coding resource text.
The whole office is located on the second and third floors of a building owned by a winery. They let RootMusic join in wine tasting from time to time.
