Bancrofts Meet Murdochs, Continue to Hallucinate

Amusing portrayal of yesterday’s Bancroft-Murdoch meeting in the NYT: Bancrofts propose ludicrous plan in which they, a fragmented family with no operating media experience, get to elect members of a journalistic-integrity-enforcement-board that Murdoch, the company’s owner, will have no control over. Murdoch’s understandable and apparently polite response? NFW.



In the interest of Bancroft face-saving, these silly meetings will probably continue for a while, but unless GE or another, more journalistically-respectable suitor jumps in, the deal is as good as done.

