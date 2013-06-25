Gap Accidentally Sent A Customer Sensitive Employee Documents Instead Of A Necktie

Banana Republic accidentally sent sensitive employee documents to a couple instead of the necktie they ordered, The Huffington Post reports.



Emily Dreyfuss, daughter of the actor Richard Dreyfuss, HuffPo that she and her fiance were stunned when they opened a package from the Gap-owned chain.

Instead of the neck-tie Dreyfuss was expecting, she found a package labelled “HR Administration” that contained three folders containing tax forms, addresses, and Social Security numbers for several employees.

She wrote about the incident on her personal Tumblr page.

Gap told Kim Bhasin at HuffPo that the documents had been intended for headquarters, but were shipped to Dreyfuss in error.

Gap is sending a worker to Dreyfuss’ home to personally retrieve the documents.

A spokeswoman told Bhasin that the chain regrets the error:

“Regrettably, human mistakes happen and this was one of them. We’re taking immediate action to evaluate and strengthen our processes to prevent mis-mailings in the future and apologise for the error,” the spokeswoman said.

