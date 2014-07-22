Banana Republic Thinks 'Startup Guys' Dress Like This

Alyson Shontell

Banana Republic is trying to class up Silicon Valley with a new line of clothing called, “The Startup Guy,” VentureBeat reports.

You won’t find hoodies, T-shirts and flip-flops though. Instead, Banana Republic thinks startup guys wear wooly sweaters, boat shoes and short-suits.

Hmm.

Here are some examples from the 39-outfit line.

Rolled-up pants…

Startup guyBanana Republic

Chunky sweaters and loafers…

Startup Guy Banana RepublicBanana Republic

Suits. Lots of suits…

Banana republic startup guy fashion

Banana Republic

