These bizarre outfits show everything that's wrong with Banana Republic

Banana Republic has blamed its recent sales slump on poorly-designed clothes.

The chain’s same-store sales fall 10% in September, marking the seventh straight month of declines.

The women’s clothing in particular has really missed the mark, according to Art Peck, the CEO of Gap, which owns Banana Republic.

“I’ve been disappointed in the women’s product in Banana Republic,” Peck told Bloomberg. Customers are “being clear that it doesn’t fit well. It’s not as versatile or flattering as it should be given the price point.”

Banana Republic has been forced to deeply discount its clothes as a result of the fashion misses.

On Friday, the retailer was giving shoppers 40% off the entire site, including an additional 40% off the thousands of items in the sale section.

The women’s sale section, which includes 723 items, reveals some of the ill-fitting styles that Peck must have been referring to.

The section features dozens of extra long, drapey blouses and boxy, shapeless crop tops.

The “new arrivals” section doesn’t show much more promise than the sale section, with tassled and oversized sweaters, some of which are already on sale.

J. Crew has also suffered from fashion misses in recent months.

In June, the company blamed a 5% quarterly sales drop on poorly designed sweaters.

One sweater in particular, called the “Tilly,” really missed the mark, according to J. Crew CEO Mickey Drexler.

“We made a big mistake in the ‘Tilly,'” Drexler said on a call with analysts.

Drexler said the company also failed to deliver the “perfect” cardigan and v-neck sweater.

“We just made mistakes,” he said.

