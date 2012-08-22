Fantastic news. FRED, the greatest economics database/chart-site in the world has just added over 3000 new deep historical economic datapoints.
In a quick glance at just the first page of numbers we already see:
- The US budget deficit/surplus from 1879-1915
- Active cotton spindles, 1912-1944
- Silver held in the Treasury 1914-1949
And of course Banana Imports, 1907-1941. It’s measured in thousands of bunches.
Photo: FRED
