Banana Imports: 1907-1941

Joe Weisenthal

Fantastic news. FRED, the greatest economics database/chart-site in the world has just added over 3000 new deep historical economic datapoints.

In a quick glance at just the first page of numbers we already see:

  • The US budget deficit/surplus from 1879-1915
  • Active cotton spindles, 1912-1944
  • Silver held in the Treasury 1914-1949

And of course Banana Imports, 1907-1941. It’s measured in thousands of bunches.

image

Photo: FRED

