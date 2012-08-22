Fantastic news. FRED, the greatest economics database/chart-site in the world has just added over 3000 new deep historical economic datapoints.



In a quick glance at just the first page of numbers we already see:

The US budget deficit/surplus from 1879-1915

Active cotton spindles, 1912-1944

Silver held in the Treasury 1914-1949

And of course Banana Imports, 1907-1941. It’s measured in thousands of bunches.

Photo: FRED

