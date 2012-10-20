Banana Boat Recalls Sunscreen After Reports Of People Catching On Fire

Photo: Robert S. Donovan / Flickr

WASHINGTON (AP) — The maker of Banana Boat sunscreen is recalling some of its spray-on products after reports that a handful of people have caught on fire after applying the lotion.Energizer Holdings is pulling nearly two dozen formulations of UltraMist off store shelves due to the risk that the lotion can ignite when exposed to open flame.



The recall includes products like UltraMist Sport, UltraMist Ultra defence and UltraMist Kids.

A company spokesman said there have been five reports of people catching fire after applying the sunscreen in the last year. Four burn cases were reported in the U.S. and one in Canada.

More than 20 million units have been sold since UltraMist launched in 2010, the spokesman said.

Energizer said in a statement that the problem appears to be with UltraMist’s spray valve, which is over applying the product. As a result the lotion is taking longer to dry, which raises its flammability risk.

“If a consumer comes into contact with a flame or spark prior to complete drying of the product on the skin, there is a potential for the product to ignite,” the company said.

Consumers who purchased the products are being told not to use them. More information is available from the manufacturer at 1-800-SAFESUN.

Energizer said it has notified the Food and Drug Administration about the voluntary recall.

