Ban Andrew Bynum For Life

How odd that the Phil Jackson era in the NBA seems to have ended in a game where his players seemed to demonstrate very little Zen.



Forget about the apparent finger pointing on the Lakers bench, which notoriously shows about as much cohesion as the Ewing family at a will reading.

Also of irrelevance is Lamar Odom’s hard shove on Dirk Nowitzki. In the heat of the moment, athletes that are toe to toe can act upon over-competitive urges and get a little too physical with each other. That kind of contact is a little bit acceptable, and it’s good for the game. It gets competitive juices flowing. Besides, at least they were, in fact, toe to toe, right?

That’s more than what you can say for what Andrew Bynum did.

If you haven’t seen the footage by now, with eight minutes and change left in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semi-Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks, Bynum decided that it was the perfect time to become infamous.

