10 Big Stories That Investors Will Be Dealing With For Years

Photo: shvmoz via Flickr

Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s Global Equity Strategy team, led by Michael Harnett, recently released a new investment strategy report.For 2013, they have a 1600 target for the S&P 500, an increase of about 10% from here.



The report also highlights 10 big global themes that’ll drive investment returns for years.

The themes include global obesity, emerging market wealth, and US energy independence.

All of the investment ideas are considered in the backdrop of a deleveraging economy and the rotation out of bonds into stocks.

