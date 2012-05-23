A Different BofA Technical Analyst Sees Gold Going To $5,000

Earlier, we noted that Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s Mary Ann Bartels and Stephen Suttmeier saw gold prices going to as high as $3,000. This was according to a note published yesterday.



Today, technical strategist MacNeil Curry from the same firm published a note titled Time To Buy Gold, which had an even more bullish tone.

Curry noted that gold was finding support at “1533/1522.” Traders got confirmation with the “impulsive rally to 1599.”

Here’s what he had to say on where gold is going from here:

Minimum upside targets are seen to the 6-month range highs at 1789/1803, with potential to the Sep’11 highs at 1921 and a resumption of the secular bull trend that ultimately targets a price of $3000 to $5000 an ounce.

This is a target Curry has published before. However, his conviction seems to be increasing.

Double check the thesis below, chartists.

Photo: BAML

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.