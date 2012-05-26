10 Stocks To Make A Fortune On The Emerging Market Consumer

Photo: Flickr / Allen Ang

Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s global equity strategy team think the best way to play growth in emerging markets is to invest in developed market stocks with high percentages of international sales.Emerging markets (EM) consumers have higher rates of savings growth and consumption growth than their developed markets (DM) counterparts, making the EM consumer a compelling investment thesis.



DM stocks are a good way to play the EM consumer story, according to BAML, because they are much more liquid in trading and the companies have better diversified sales portfolios with exposure to multiple markets.

Here’s how the screen works: it only looks at the Consumer Discretionary and Consumer Staples sectors, and it only screens for stocks with greater than $10bn in market cap and at least 30% of 2011 sales generated from emerging markets.

The team found 29 stocks, 10 of which are based in the U.S.

