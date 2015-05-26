Millennials are far more likely than older people to 'check up on' their exes on social media

Millennials on social media have some weird dating habits.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch circulated a huge research note on how they think millennials are going to shape the world economy in the next several years.

In their section about online dating, the authors of the note included a very interesting detail about millennials’ love lives and social networks: Nearly four out of five millennial social network users have “checked up on someone they used to be in a relationship with” on those networks, making them more than twice as likely as members of any other generational group to look up old flames.

Additionally, three in ten millennial users have “posted details or pictures from a date” on social networks, again a much higher proportion than other age groups.

Here’s the chart, based on survey data from the Pew Research Center:

