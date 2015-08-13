Here's the country other than Mexico that sends the most immigrants to each US state

Bank of America Merrill Lynch recently circulated a “Transforming World Atlas” that investigates some of the big demographic and economic trends that define the world.

One of the many charts and maps in the note was this map, based on data from the Department of Homeland Security, showing the country, other than Mexico, that is the most common country of origin for immigrants living in each state. Asian countries, like Burma, China, India, and the Phillippines, are common birth countries:

