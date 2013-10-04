BAML Has A New Investment Banking Boss In Australia After It Promoted The Old One

Photo: Getty/Davis Turner

Bank of America Merrill Lynch has appointed David Wood head of investment banking in Australia, replacing Kevin Skelton, who became country head yesterday.

According to the AFR, Wood was most recently head of BAML’s natural resources team in Australia, a role he will continue to fill.

On Wednesday Skelton was appointed head of BAML in Australia, after the former MD Craig ­Drummond went to NAB to become the bank’s head of finance and strategy.

