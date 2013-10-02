BAML Australia Has Promoted Investment Banker Kevin Skelton To Country Head

Bank of America headquarters in North Carolina / Getty

Bank of America Merrill Lynch has promoted its Australian head of investment banking Kevin Skelton to country head, replacing Craig Drummond who left for NAB in July.

The AFR reports that Skelton beat COO and acting country executive James Barrett-Lennard and head of corporate banking Janie Wanless to the role.

Asia Pacific head Matthew Koder announced the appointment in an internal email today, highlighting Skelton’s 25 years’ experience at BAML and deep relationships with Australian industry leaders.

Last year, the WSJ described Skelton as an avid surfer who spent six to seven days a week on the south end of Sydney’s Bondi Beach.

The 55-year-old has led BAML Australia’s investment banking business since 2009. The Australian reports that a replacement will be announced in the near future.

