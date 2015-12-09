BAML: These are the 3 'disruptive catalysts' that will shake up markets in 2016

We’re getting closer to the end of 2015, and investors are starting to look ahead to what is in store for the markets next year.

With that in mind, Bank of America Merrill Lynch has released a series of videos predicting the big trends of 2016.

One of the videos, entitled “Disruptive Catalysts”, features BAML’s Chief Investment Strategist Michael Harnett laying out the three things that will seriously shake up the markets in 2016.

They are:

Global Demographics: “You have a dramatic ageing of the population, that’s something that’s tended to increase savings over recent years.” Technology: “It reduces prices for the consumer. In the negative way, it tends to make people a little bit more uncertain about their wages going forward.” Fallout from the financial crisis: “There’s still a tremendous amount of debt around, particularly in the emerging market world.”

While Harnett doesn’t say whether the three issues are good or bad for the global market, they are certainly huge issues to pay attention to.

