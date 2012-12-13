BANK OF AMERICA: These Are The 10 Best Stocks For 2013

Photo: Selfridge’s
Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s Equity and Quant Strategy team, led by Savita Subramanian, is bullish on stocks. Their year-end target for the S&P 500 in 2013 is 1600 is one of the most optimist on Wall Street.Yesterday, Subramanian published the team’s list of “10 Stocks For 2013,” which align with their investment themes for the upcoming year.
The stocks meet three criteria: 1) Buy-rated by a BAML analyst; 2) favourable metrics including valuation, quality, dividend growth, foreign exposure, and GDP sensitivity; and 3) BAML’s fundamental analysts approve.
Although past performance is no guarantee of future performance, it’s worth noting that Bank of America’s list from last year has outperformed the S&P 500 averaging an 18 per cent year-to-date return thus far.
Ticker: F
Price Target: $20.00
2013 EPS Growth: +15.4%
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Ford was selected due to high foreign sales and a large amount of pent-up demand.
Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Ticker: WMT
Price Target: $85.00
2013 EPS Growth: +9.6%
Sector: Consumer Staples
The team believes Wal-Mart is underowned by funds and offers a combination of high quality and high dividend growth.
Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Ticker: VLO
Price Target: $46.00
2013 EPS Growth: +77.7%
Sector: Energy
Merrill Lynch expects an increase in cash returns for Valero stockholders in 2013 through dividends and buybacks.
Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Ticker: C
Price Target: $45.00
2013 EPS Growth: +15.5%
Sector: Financials
Citi is an underappreciated beneficiary of the housing recovery and remains inexpensive and underowned by active managers.
Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Ticker: LLY
Price Target: $57.00
2013 EPS Growth: +11.5%
Sector: Health Care
Eli Lilly & Co is underowned by active managers and is a part of Merrill Lynch's preferred inexpensive high dividend yield play.
Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Ticker: MMM
Price Target: $113.00
2013 EPS Growth: +8.5%
Sector: Industrials
Merrill Lynch is encouraged by new CEO Inge G. Thulin's focus on increasing profit margins to accelerate growth.
Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Ticker: CSCO
Price Target: $24.00
2013 EPS Growth: +7.6%
Sector: Technology
The team calls Cisco a GDP-sensitive stock which offers high quality and dividend growth backed by strong foreign sales.
Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Ticker: MOS
Price Target: $63.00
2013 EPS Growth: +0.7%
Sector: Materials
Mosaic is well positioned if there is a rebound in the global demand for potash, which Merrill Lynch suggests is likely.
Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Ticker: CTL
Price Target: $50.00
2013 EPS Growth: +2.2%
Sector: Telecom Services
Merill Lynch believes CenturyLink offers better dividend growth and dividend yield than its peers in the industry.
Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Ticker: NU
Price Target: $44.00
2013 EPS Growth: +8.8%
Sector: Utilities
The team highlights Northeast Utilities' transmission and distribution system as among the best positioned in the market.
Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch
