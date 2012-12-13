BANK OF AMERICA: These Are The 10 Best Stocks For 2013

Photo: Selfridge’s

Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s Equity and Quant Strategy team, led by Savita Subramanian, is bullish on stocks. Their year-end target for the S&P 500 in 2013 is 1600 is one of the most optimist on Wall Street.Yesterday, Subramanian published the team’s list of “10 Stocks For 2013,” which align with their investment themes for the upcoming year.



The stocks meet three criteria: 1) Buy-rated by a BAML analyst; 2) favourable metrics including valuation, quality, dividend growth, foreign exposure, and GDP sensitivity; and 3) BAML’s fundamental analysts approve.

Although past performance is no guarantee of future performance, it’s worth noting that Bank of America’s list from last year has outperformed the S&P 500 averaging an 18 per cent year-to-date return thus far.

