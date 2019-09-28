Alabama and Clemson top the list of 25 most dominant college football programs

- Business Insider has compiled a list of the schools with the most dominating football programs over the last decade, on and off the field.
- The Alabama Crimson Tide are the most dominant college football program.
- Five schools outside the FBS Power 5 conferences cracked the Top 25.
When it comes to college football, there are powerhouses and then there is everyone else.
Business Insider has compiled a list of the schools that have run the most dominating football programs over the last decade.
To create the ranking we used a formula based on factors such as games and championships won in the last 10 years across all levels (with recent championships weighted more heavily), appearances in the biggest bowl games during that stretch, games won, NFL players produced, and revenue generated by the football team.
Here are the 25 most dominant college football programs.
25. Boise State
Avg. football revenue, last 10 years: $US16.8 million
New Year’s 6 bowl appearances: 1
Conference championships: 5
BCS title game/Playoff appearances: 0
National championships: 0
Players in the NFL: 15
One thing to know: Only three FBS schools (Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State) have won more games than Boise State (109) over the last decade.
Data is is for the 2009-18 seasons across FBS, FCS, Division II, and Division III. Championships were weighted by division and years since title.
24. Iowa
Avg. football revenue, last 10 years: $US53.3 million
New Year’s 6 bowl appearances: 1
Conference championships: 0
BCS title game/Playoff appearances: 0
National championships: 0
Players in the NFL: 27
One thing to know: Iowa has won at least eight games in eight of the last 10 seasons.
23. Stanford
Avg. football revenue, last 10 years: $US31.5 million
New Year’s 6 bowl appearances: 1
Conference championships: 3
BCS title game/Playoff appearances: 0
National championships: 0
Players in the NFL: 26
One thing to know: Stanford, Wisconsin, and Boise State are the only FBS schools with 100 wins over the last decade and no appearances in the College Football Playoff or the BCS title game.
22. Northwest Missouri State
Avg. football revenue, last 10 years: $US2.6 million
New Year’s 6 bowl appearances: 0
Conference championships: 7
BCS title game/Playoff appearances: 0
National championships: 4 (Div. II)
Players in the NFL: 0
One thing to know: Northwest Missouri State has won three of the last six Division II titles.
21. Oklahoma State
Avg. football revenue, last 10 years: $US40.1 million
New Year’s 6 bowl appearances: 1
Conference championships: 1
BCS title game/Playoff appearances: 0
National championships: 0
Players in the NFL: 15
One thing to know: Of the FBS programs in this ranking, only Stanford ($US31.5 million) makes less money each year from their football team than the Cowboys.
20. Florida
Avg. football revenue, last 10 years: $US75.5
million
New Year’s 6 bowl appearances: 1
Conference championships: 0
BCS title game/Playoff appearances: 0
National championships: 0
Players in the NFL: 46
One thing to know: The Gators rank 8th in revenue generated and third in players reaching the NFL.
19. Michigan
Avg. football revenue, last 10 years: $US86.0 million
New Year’s 6 bowl appearances: 2
Conference championships: 0
BCS title game/Playoff appearances: 0
National championships: 0
Players in the NFL: 35
One thing to know: Michigan is third in football revenue generated over the last 10 years.
18. Michigan State
Avg. football revenue, last 10 years: $US55.0 million
New Year’s 6 bowl appearances: 1
Conference championships: 2
BCS title game/Playoff appearances: 1
National championships: 0
Players in the NFL: 18
One thing to know: Only Ohio State (4) has more Big Ten championships over the last decade.
17. Oregon
Avg. football revenue, last 10 years: $US50.8 million
New Year’s 6 bowl appearances: 0
Conference championships: 3
BCS title game/Playoff appearances: 2
National championships: 0
Players in the NFL: 22
One thing to know: Oregon and Alabama are the only two FBS schools to lose multiple national championship games over the last decade.
16. Mount Union
Avg. football revenue, last 10 years: $US484,900
New Year’s 6 bowl appearances: 0
Conference championships: 9
BCS title game/Playoff appearances:
National championships: 3 (Div. III)
Players in the NFL: 0
One thing to know: Mount Union has reached the Division III national championship game nine times in the last 10 years.
15. Penn State
Avg. football revenue, last 10 years: $US72.6 million
New Year’s 6 bowl appearances: 2
Conference championships: 1
BCS title game/Playoff appearances: 0
National championships: 0
Players in the NFL: 28
One thing to know: Many thought the Jerry Sandusky scandal would kill the Penn State football program. Five years later, James Franklin had the team back in the Top 10.
14. Washington
Avg. football revenue, last 10 years: $US58.2 million
New Year’s 6 bowl appearances: 2
Conference championships: 2
BCS title game/Playoff appearances: 1
National championships: 0
Players in the NFL: 27
One thing to know: Washington is the only Pac-12 school to reach the College Football Playoff in the last four years.
13. Wisconsin
Avg. football revenue, last 10 years: $US54.0 million
New Year’s 6 bowl appearances: 2
Conference championships: 2
BCS title game/Playoff appearances: 0
National championships: 0
Players in the NFL: 27
One thing to know: Wisconsin and Stanford are tied for the most wins (102) over the last decade without a single appearance in the College Football Playoff or BCS title game.
12. Notre Dame
Avg. football revenue, last 10 years: $US80.7 million
New Year’s 6 bowl appearances: 1
Conference championships: 0
BCS title game/Playoff appearances: 2
National championships: 0
Players in the NFL: 32
One thing to know: Notre Dame has been ranked in the AP Top 5 at least once in five of the last ten seasons.
11. Louisiana State University
Avg. football revenue, last 10 years: $US77.5 million
New Year’s 6 bowl appearances: 1
Conference championships: 1
BCS title game/Playoff appearances: 1
National championships: 0
Players in the NFL: 44
One thing to know: Only three schools (Alabama, Ohio State, Florida) produce more NFL players.
10. Texas
Avg. football revenue, last 10 years: $US113.6 million
New Year’s 6 bowl appearances: 1
Conference championships: 1
BCS title game/Playoff appearances: 1
National championships: 0
Players in the NFL: 25
One thing to know: Texas hasn’t been terribly dominant on the field recently, but no program is more dominant off the field. The football team has brought in $US1.14 billion in revenue over the last decade, more than $US200 million greater than any other school.
9. Florida State
Avg. football revenue, last 10 years: $US51.5 million
New Year’s 6 bowl appearances: 2
Conference championships: 3
BCS title game/Playoff appearances: 2
National championships: 1
Players in the NFL: 36
One thing to know: Of the FBS programs in the top 15, no school makes less money with their football team.
8. Georgia
Avg. football revenue, last 10 years: $US83.7 million
New Year’s 6 bowl appearances: 1
Conference championships: 1
BCS title game/Playoff appearances: 1
National championships: 0
Players in the NFL: 28
One thing to know: Only three schools (Texas, Alabama, Michigan) bring in more revenue from their football team.
7. Auburn
Avg. football revenue, last 10 years: $US76.7 million
New Year’s 6 bowl appearances: 2
Conference championships: 2
BCS title game/Playoff appearances: 2
National championships: 1
Players in the NFL: 32
One thing to know: Auburn is one of only four FBS schools to reach the national championship game twice in the last ten years. However, they also have seven seasons in which they lost at least five games.
6. Wisconsin-Whitewater
Avg. football revenue, last 10 years: $US383,600
New Year’s 6 bowl appearances: 0
Conference championships: 7
BCS title game/Playoff appearances: 0
National championships: 5 (Div. III)
Players in the NFL: 1
One thing to know: Wisconsin-Whitewater has averaged 12.6 wins per season over the last decade.
5. Oklahoma
Avg. football revenue, last 10 years: $US73.1 million
New Year’s 6 bowl appearances: 1
Conference championships: 5.5
BCS title game/Playoff appearances: 3
National championships: 0
Players in the NFL: 29
One thing to know: Boise State (109) and Oklahoma (105) are the only FBS schools to win more than 102 games over the last decade without winning a national championship.
4. Ohio State
Avg. football revenue, last 10 years: $US74.9 million
New Year’s 6 bowl appearances: 3
Conference championships: 4
BCS title game/Playoff appearances: 2
National championships: 1
Players in the NFL: 50
One thing to know: The Buckeyes’ 50 players in the NFL are second only to Alabama (57).
3. North Dakota State
Avg. football revenue, last 10 years: $US4.3 million
New Year’s 6 bowl appearances: 0
Conference championships: 8
BCS title game/Playoff appearances: 0
National championships: 7 (FCS)
Players in the NFL: 4
One thing to know: North Dakota State has won seven of the last eight FCS championships. No other school has won more than six championships in the history of the FCS/I-AA.
2. Clemson
Avg. football revenue, last 10 years: $US41.4 million
New Year’s 6 bowl appearances: 0
Conference championships: 5
BCS title game/Playoff appearances: 4
National championships: 2
Players in the NFL: 32
One thing to know: Clemson has appeared in the last four College Football Playoffs and three of the last four national championship games.
1. Alabama
Avg. football revenue, last 10 years: $US89.9 million
New Year’s 6 bowl appearances: 0
Conference championships: 6
BCS title game/Playoff appearances: 8
National championships: 5
Players in the NFL: 57
One thing to know: Alabama is the only school to appear in all five College Football Playoffs.
