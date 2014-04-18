Meet The Hedge Fund Analyst Who Is Being Inducted Into The USA Gymnastics Hall Of Fame

Balyasny Asset Management analyst Lisa Wang will be inducted into the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame this August, FinAlternatives reported, via Dealbreaker.

The hedge fund analyst is a three-time U.S. National Champion rhythmic gymnast, a three-time World Championship team member, and Pan American Games Champion, her Linkedin profile states.

She graduated from Yale in 2012. She’s been working for BAM since June 2013. She’s part of the fund’s Deep Research Team, her profile states.

Balyasny, a fund founded by Dmitry Balyasny, has a culture of people with a “work- hard/play-hard” mentality. When they make a hire, they look for folks who have a passion for the financial markets, embrace an entrepreneurial spirit and are self starters, are dedicated and hard-working, have the highest integrity, are confident yet humble, want to learn and grow, have intellectual curiosity and are team players and enjoy collaboration, the fund’s website states.

It looks like Wang certainly has that going for her.

Check out some photos of Wang doing her rhythmic gymnastics routines:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.