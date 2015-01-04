We Ate Balut -- The Absolute Strangest Food You Can Find In New York

Maharlika is a restaurant in Manhattan’s East Village that sells one of the strangest foods you can buy in New York City. It’s called balut, and it’s basically a hard boiled egg with a partially formed duck foetus inside.

We learned how to properly eat a balut from Maharlika owner Nicole Ponseca, and then took some back with us to the Business Insider offices to see how our co-workers would react.

Produced by Will Wei. Hosted by Sydney Kramer. Additional Camera by Justin Gmoser.

