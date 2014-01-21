We Ate Balut -- The Absolute Strangest Food You Can Find In New York City

Maharlika is a restaurant in Manhattan’s East Village that sells one of the strangest foods you can buy in New York City. It’s called balut, and it’s basically a hard boiled egg with a partially formed duck foetus inside.

We learned how to properly eat a balut from Maharlika owner Nicole Ponseca, and then took some back with us to the Business Insider offices to see how our co-workers would react to eating the balut.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Produced by William Wei. Additional Camera by Justin Gmoser Keep up with BI Video on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.