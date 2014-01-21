We Ate Balut -- The Absolute Strangest Food You Can Find In New York City

Maharlika is a restaurant in Manhattan’s East Village that sells one of the strangest foods you can buy in New York City. It’s called balut, and it’s basically a hard boiled egg with a partially formed duck foetus inside.
We learned how to properly eat a balut from Maharlika owner Nicole Ponseca, and then took some back with us to the Business Insider offices to see how our co-workers would react to eating the balut.
Produced by William Wei. Additional Camera by Justin Gmoser Keep up with BI Video on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.