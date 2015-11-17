We ate balut -- the absolute strangest food you can find in New York

Maharlika is a Filipino restaurant in Manhattan’s East Village that sells one of the strangest foods you can buy in New York City. It’s called balut, and it’s basically a hard-boiled egg with a partially formed duck foetus inside.

We learned how to properly eat a balut from Maharlika owner Nicole Ponseca, and then took some back with us to the Business Insider offices to see how our coworkers would react.

Produced by Will Wei. Hosted by Sydney Kramer. Additional Camera by Justin Gmoser.

