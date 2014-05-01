A Street In Baltimore Collapsed And Swallowed At Least 6 Cars

Part of the road along E. 26th Street in Baltimore, Md. collapsed in a major landslide, taking with it at least six cars that were parked along the side, CBS Local reports.

There were no injuries reported, but cars were seen in a pile of dirt and debris on a freight train path below.

“I was standing here taking pictures of my car as it was slowly moving toward the ravine,” resident Nels Schumacher told Baltimore Business Journal. “The cars sank about five or six feet and then the whole wall came down.”

From The Washington Post:

One lane of the East 26th Street between North Charles and North St. Paul streets collapsed about 4 p.m. and slid down an embankment leading to the tracks below. The cause of the collapse was unclear, but it came on a day that the region was experiencing heavy rain storms.

City officials evacuated 19 homes adjacent to the street and urged residents to avoid the area in case there’s any more instability, Baltimore Sun reports.

“My wife and I haven’t been parking on that side of the street for years because we knew it was going to happen,” Jim Zitzer, a retired engineer who said he had noticed a crack running parallel to the sidewalk nearly the length of the block, told The Sun.

This is what the street used to look like (via Google Street View):

