A Baltimore restaurant denied a Black woman and her son service because the 9-year-old boy was wearing athletic apparel

Google Maps Ouzo Bay in Baltimore, Maryland.

Marcia Grant and her son, Dallas, were turned away from Ouzo Bay in Baltimore on Monday because the 9-year-old boy was wearing athletic shorts, an Air Jordan T-shirt, and sneakers.

Grant posted a video from inside the restaurant, where she told employees that there were other kids eating in athletic attire.

The restaurant’s owner, Atlas Restaurant Group, apologised for the incident.

The group has previously been criticised for its dress code, which bans athletic attire, backwards and sideways hats, jerseys, construction boots, bandanas, and “excessively baggy clothing.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A Baltimore restaurant owner has apologised to a Black woman and her son after denying them service because the 9-year-old boy was wearing athletic shorts, an Air Jordan T-shirt, and sneakers.

Marcia Grant said on Facebook that she and her son, Dallas, were turned away from Ouzo Bay in Baltimore on Monday.

In video of the incident shared on Facebook, Grant can be heard saying her family was denied from eating at the restaurant because of a dress code that barred athletic wear. Grant says in the video that a similarly dressed white boy was being served.

“I have faced racism time and time again, but it’s hard AF, when you have to see your child (9yo) upset because he knows he’s being treated different that a white child!!!” Grant wrote.

Ouzo Bay is owned by the Atlas Restaurant Group, which released a statement calling the incident “disturbing.”

“This should never have happened, the manager seen in the video has been placed on indefinite leave,” the statement said. “We are sickened by this incident. We sincerely apologise to Marcia Grant, her son and everyone impacted by this painful incident.”

Today, we learned of an incredibly disturbing incident that occurred at one of our restaurants in Baltimore, Ouzo Bay. We sincerely apologize to Marcia Grant, her son & everyone impacted by this painful incident. This situation does not represent who or what Atlas stands for. pic.twitter.com/jsofGRLVw1 — Atlas Restaurant Group (@AtlasBaltimore) June 23, 2020

The company said it has since revised its dress code, allowing children under 12 to be exempt, and said all employees would be going through diversity training.

Atlas Restaurant Group, which owns restaurants across the US, said its dress code is the result of “ongoing input from customers, in no way are they intended to be discriminatory,” and said the incident involving Grant “clearly serves as a moment we will learn from and create change.”

But this isn’t the first time the group has been criticised for its dress code, which bans athletic attire, backwards and sideways hats, jerseys, construction boots, bandanas, and “excessively baggy clothing.”

People last year questioned the dress code at Baltimore’s The Choptank, owned by Atlas, saying it discriminated against fashion choices that are popular among Black and Latin communities.

Marvin “Doc” Cheatham, a civil rights leader in Baltimore and president of the Matthew A. Henson Neighbourhood Association, told the Baltimore Sun at the time that the dress code was “very questionable.”

“It sounds very questionable,” he said, adding, “I own three pairs of Timberlands.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.