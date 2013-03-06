Baltimore Residents Gear Up For Giant Snowstorm

Photo: The Baltimore Sun

A big storm is making its way East, and it has people scrambling for supplies.The Baltimore area has a 40 to 50 per cent chance of at least 8 inches of snow and a 20 to 30 per cent chance of at least a foot of snow, which could mean wide-spread power outages as downed trees take out power lines.



That’s why residents are loading up. Sports journalist Jason La Canfora tweeted this picture with the message “Welcome to B-more hon! Hope it don’t snow! Can’t tell where 1 line ends and the next begins …”:

Photo: Twitter/@Jason La Canfora

