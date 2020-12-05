The Baltimore Ravens' 3rd-choice quarterback is becoming a viral icon on TikTok, despite having played only 2 NFL games

Getty/Scott Taetsch Trace McSorley.

TikTok is obsessed with Trace McSorley, and nobody quite knows why.

McSorley, the Baltimore Ravens’ third-string quarterback, rose to online stardom during his final year at Penn State in 2018 after someone wrote a catchy hype song about him.

TikTokers, including the NFL and the Ravens, have since been using the audio over footage of McSorley playing.

On Thursday, after McSorley threw his first NFL touchdown pass, the NFL made a TikTok that now has more than 800,000 likes.

McSorley, the Baltimore Ravens’ third-string quarterback, rose to online stardom during his final year at Penn State, in 2018, after an artist known as “Matty Fresh” wrote a catchy hype song about him.

Since then, TikTokers have been using the audio over footage of McSorley playing, with the accounts of both the NFL and the Ravens joining in on the trend.

On Wednesday, McSorley threw the first touchdown pass of his NFL career during a 19-14 defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the internet went wild again.

The NFL again capitalised on the hype, making a TikTok of McSorley’s pass to Marquise “Hollywood” Brown using the audio, which has now received more than 800,000 likes.

Unfortunately for McSorley’s fans, he is unlikely to feature again for the Ravens anytime soon, with Lamar Jackson expected back after testing positive for the coronavirus and Robert Griffin III having recovered from a minor hamstring injury.

The Ravens next take on the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday night.

